Tring win for the eleventh time in succession in the league to stay at the top

Tring Athletic remain at the top of the pile in the SSML Premier Division after a tight 1-0 victory over bottom-eight side Dunstable Town on Saturday.

The victory leaves them five points clear of second-placed Newport Pagnell Town and 12 clear of fourth-ranked Biggleswade United, while the potentially dangerous Colney Heath are in third, nine points back but with an alarming four games in hand.

Tring’s match on Saturday was dull and lacked sparkle, but Athletic were able to grind out a scrappy victory.

It is the measure of a good side when they can win when not playing their best.

And Tring had to battle to the end to get maximum points as the only goal of the game did not arrive until the 89th minute.

It was a strike of high quality, not in keeping with everything that had gone before, when a trademark Max Mitchell free-kick delivery was brilliantly and athletically converted by Jake Carter.

Tring’s defence was magnificent again as they notched their fourth consecutive clean sheet in the league.

There was one let-off early in the second period when Dunstable’s striker missed a sitter, but it was against the run of play as Tring had much the greater share of play as the match wore on and they managed to exert pressure leading up to the winning goal.

It was a remarkable 11th straight league victory for the club.

Next up for the league leaders this Saturday is a visit to bottom-but-one side Baldock Town, who have won only once in ten outings so far this term.