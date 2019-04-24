Tring’s exciting title race is over after Biggleswade are crowned champions

Tring Atheltic have been left to reflect on an exciting SSML Premier Division season but the championship and solo promotion place has now slipped through their fingers.

Title rivals Biggleswade FC were always favourites going down the stretch due to having two games in hand and results over the past week have seen them re-take the top spot with an unassailable six-point lead and just one game left.

Tring ran them close all season and led the standings for long periods. But Biggleswade’s games in hand always loomed large.

On Saturday Tring were only able to gain a 2-2 draw in their penultimate match on the road at bottom club Cockfosters.

Biggleswade, in contrast, secured their third away win in five days when beating Stotfold 3-0 to be crowned champions.

Athletic controlled the match at Cockfosters and deserved to win but were undone by a 94th-minute leveller from a fizzing 25-yard screamer.

Tring had scored a late goal of their own with five minutes of normal time to go when a Kieran Turner corner was headed home by Carl Mensah to put them 2-1 up.

The visitors took a 21st minute 1-0 lead when Turner cut inside and beat two players before finishing at the near post.

But Cockfosters equalised in the 62nd minute with a goal that had the hint of being offside.

Athletic’s final match of the 2018/19 campaign is at home at Cow Lane on Saturday when they will be hoping to finish on a positive note against the other Biggleswade side, fourth-placed Biggleswade United.