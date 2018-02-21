Tring’s A team reach Junior Cup final while Falcons hit the heights

Tring Athletic’s A team are through to the final of the Herts Junior Cup after a 4-0 win at St Albans Romans. The goals came from Andy Humphreys, Arthur Cull and Stuart Howe (two).

In the final they will play Cottered FC of the Hertford & District League Premier Division at the County Ground, Letchworth, on March 30.

This is the first time the club has reached the final and under the leadership of boss Ian Butler, the side have a 100 per cent record this season in the West Herts Saturday League Premier Division.

Tring Tornadoes Falcons U13s had a high-flying 4-1 win at Explorers FC, a club situated alongside Heathrow runway.

Captain Riely Churchill got his boys off to a fine start with some good spells of possession football.

Harry Peterson opened the scoring for Tring inside the first five minutes from a Lewis Whicker corner and moments later Peterson made it 2-0, beating the home goalie to the ball before slotting home.

Tring struck again before half-time when Dan Peterlechner opened up the Explorers’ defence before smashing it into the net.

Explorers came out a more determined team after the restart and showed some strong, dominant football.

The hosts grabbed a goal back and had a few other good efforts on target.

But Tring managed to reclaim their three-goal advantage when Alex Bailey slid the ball confidently past the home keeper.

Tring are now top of the league with a six-point lead over Bedgrove Dynamos.

They travel to Hazlemere to face Penn & Tylers this Sunday in the quarter-final of the League Cup.