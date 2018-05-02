Tring beat by agonising last-minute goal while Levy’s game is postponed

Tring Athletic went down 3-2 at Harpenden Town on Saturday to a 90th-minute winner after equalising just eight minutes earlier in their last league game of the term.

Athletic opened the scoring against fourth-placed Town in the fourth minute when Luke Dunstan rose to head in a pin-point corner by Max Hercules.

Harpenden,who three days earlier had won the Premier Division Cup, equalised in the 32nd minute when a free-kick was met by the head of Jack Cartwright and skidded in off the wet surface.

The hosts took the lead in the 55th minute when a long ball found Charlie Gould who drew the keeper and looked to shoot for goal and the ball went in via Sam Joliffe for an own goal as he tried to clear it off the line.

With just eight minutes left Tring made it 2-2 after a neat move involving Ben Johnson and Hercules found Dunstan whose shot arrowed into the far corner.

But Town grabbed a winner in the final minute of normal time after a corner was cleared to Matt Sutton whose shot took a wicked deflection and wrong-footed keeper Lewis Todd in goal.

Fellow SSML Premier side Leverstock Green’s away match at London Tigers on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

A new date had not yet been set at time of writing.

Next up for Green is a home league clash with champions Welwyn Garden City this Monday night.