Tring Athletic bidding for a share of £100K grant application

Tring Athletic has applied for a share of a £100,000 “Transfer Deal” bursary offered by national builders’ merchant, Buildbase.

The FA Trophy and FA Vase sponsor is giving clubs taking part in the competitions this season the chance to transform their facilities through £25,000 worth of building materials.

Tring submitted a bid and fans were given the chance to register their support online before midnight on Saturday.

The club with most online votes will automatically go through to pitching their renovation plans to Buildbase and The FA at Wembley Stadium, along with five other finalists.

Tring’s renovation plans include the re-development of their stand, clubhouse and toilet block.

They also involves building a new pitch-side barrier and walkway, along with installing a new boundary fence along the car park side of the ground, where the new development would be.

Buildbase branches across England will be helping clubs to plan and cost their projects and the merchant is also offering a discount on building materials to clubs taking part in the Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase, as well as their fans.

Paul Roche, managing director of Buildbase, said: “We’re supporting grassroots football at every level.

“This year we’re giving away more opportunities for clubs to transform their facilities.

“This benefits both the teams and local communities too, so it’s a win-win all round.”

The Buildbase renovation programme has been running since the firm became the title sponsor of the FA Trophy and Vase in 2016.

The latest winners earlier this season were AFC Darwen and Tadcaster Albion FC, each winning £25,000 in building materials.

Updates on the £100k ‘Transfer Deal” results will be posted on Buildbase’s Twiiter account @BuildbaseUK.