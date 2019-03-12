Tornadoes are leaving trail of destruction as cup run rolls on

Tring Tornadoes Falcons Under-14s advanced to the semi-finals of the Wycombe & South Bucks Youth League Cup after another great win.

This time the formidable unbeaten league side Widmer FC were scalped in the quarter-final.

The table-toppers embarrassed Tring at the start of the season when they triumphed 11-1 but it was a completely different story this time, with a much-improved Tring taking the tie 1-0 on their 4G rubber pitch and in hurricane-like winds.

Tring fought with strength and determination to put in a highly-spirited display.

Remarkably, Widmer’s keeper was beaten for the first time this term after Riely Churchil’s 20-yard on 50 minutes. The net man got his finger-tips to the ball, but it wasn’t enough to deny Widmer.

Tring boss Michael Churchill said: “Proud is an understatement; these boys deserve this and more. They work so hard.”

They will face Bedgrove United in the semi-final.

This weekend sees Tring travel to Cheshunt in the semi-final of the Herts County Cup (kick-off 1.30pm), in what is being billed as one of the biggest games in Tornadoes’ history.