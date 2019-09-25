Toomey hat-trick powers Comrades as they make a move on league summit

Berkhamsted FC boosted their goal difference for a second weekend in a row when beating Didcot Town 4-0 at home on Saturday.

It brought up 11 goals for The Comrades in their past two league outings to move just a point adrift of leaders AFC Dunstable in the early Southern League Division One Central table.

With left back Danny Murphy unavailable, Berko brought back Connor Toomey from Hayes & Yeading United, while Lee Stobbs was recalled. Erin Amu made his debut when coming on late in the second period.

Berko scrambled three close-range goals in the first half. Lewis Toomey got the first with a shot from just outside the six-yard box.

Ryan Kinnane sustained a cut after a nasty challenge to reduce Berko to ten men while he received treatment, but that did not stop them doubling their lead via Stobbs for his first for the club.

Five minutes before the break Toomey scored again from deep in the area.

Didcot rarely threatened in either half with Berko keeper Xavi Comas-Leon having a quiet afternoon.

Berko substitute Will Summerfield did well on the right wing and was rewarded with an assist when he laid the ball back for Toomey to net his hat-trick in the 75th minute and Berko’s fourth.

Toomey joined Jonathan Lacey as the club’s joint top scorer on eight goals and earned a standing ovation when substituted later in the second half.

This Saturday Berko visit 17th-placed Coleshill Town, who have won only one of their first six games, conceding 11 goals along the way.

Next Tuesday The Comrades travel to Beaconsfield Town in the league cup.