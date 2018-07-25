The Comrades are on a roll; remain undefeated in pre-season

Berkhamsted FC remain unbeaten this pre-season after they defeated the under-23s side of Championship club Queen’s Park Rangers at the weekend.

The Comrades first three pre-season friendlies have all taken place at their Broadwater home with two wins and a draw under their belt after Saturday’s victory over QPR.

There was a healthy crowd of around 200 people to witness Berko race into a three-goal lead in the first quarter of the game as the hosts exploited gaps in QPR’s back three in the searing heat.

Matt Bateman opened the scoring with a close-range shot at the railway end when he found space.

Zak Howells doubled the lead with a fine shot and Andrew Ofusu made it 3-0.

QPR pulled a goal back but Ofusu scored his second of the game to put The Comrades 4-1 up at the break.

As has been the case in their previous friendlies, Berko boss Steve Bateman again made a lot of substitutions in the second-half, which looked like it might be goalless, until QPR earned a penalty which they converted three minutes before the end of the game to make it 4-2.

Many newcomers have arrived at Broadwater this season, attracted by the club being promoted to a higher division.

The friendlies have included appearances from Zak Howells and Liam McCrohan, from Leverstock Green, Andew Ofusu from Hayes & Yeading United and Danny Murphy of AFC Dunstable.

Players that have come back after spells away are James Towell (Leighton Town), Jordon Frederick (Egham Town, Aylesbury United) and Courtney Massey (AFC Dunstable).

Lee Bircham, the former Bovingdon manager, has also attracted players including Ibrahim Lukalay, Dava Dadya, and George Mitchell-Sears, who have been in the goals along with Marcus Campbell.

Leighton Town were not able to field a side for last night’s (Tuesday) proposed friendly match, so that was called off.

On Saturday Berko visit Bovingdon before they host Hayes & Yeading on Tuesday, July 31.

Berko’s development side won 2-0 at Bovingdon on Saturday with goals from Ihea Rny and Redha.

n See page 55 for a report of Berko’s midweek draw with Chesham United.