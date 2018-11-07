Struggles continue for Kings as Poole net two late goals in another loss

Kings Langley remain in the bottom three of the Southern League Premier Division South table after they lost 3-0 at home to top-seven side Poole Town on Saturday.

There was no joy for Kings as they failed to score against an impressive Poole side that were ahead as early as the fifth minute and then never let up against their hosts at the recently-renamed Sadiku Stadium.

The early goal came when an attack seemed to have broken down, but Jez Bedford was on hand to score an opportunist goal for a perfect start for the visitors.

Langley dug in to match their opponents with inter-passing football that created chances for Mitchell Weiss and Rene Howe, while the first-half drew to a close with Dolphins’ skipper Jamie Whisken clearing the ball off the line.

However, Poole continued to look dangerous, especially down the wings, and Kings’ keeper Alex Tokarczyk had to produce a spectacular flying save to deny Corby Moore.

As the game entered the last ten minutes, Kings piled on the pressure, with one meandering run from Weiss ending in a shot that was deflected to safety at the last moment.

But Poole always looked to have that extra edge and took advantage of the home side’s search for an equaliser with two goals in the last three minutes, netted by Steve Devin with a long shot and Sam Griffin from a defensive error, to give the scoreline a somewhat harsh look from the home side’s point of view.

This Saturday sees Kings travel to 16th-placed Farnborough Town in the league.

Kings v Poole: Alex Tokarczyk, Gary Connolly (Stevie Ward), Callum Adebiyi, Jorell Johnson (captain), Junior Osbourne, Josh Coldicott-Stevens (Toby Syme), Luke Wade-Slater, Dean Hitchcock (Louie Collier), Rene Howe, Mitchell Weiss, Roy Syla. Subs not used: Edu Toiny-Pendred, Jacob Cook.