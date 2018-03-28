Stellar Taylor guides Levy to victory in the Dacorum derby

Goals from David Lawrence and Nick Jackson and a stellar performance from keeper Mackenzie Taylor were enough for Leverstock Green to take all three points in the derby day clash at Tring Athletic on Saturday in the SSML Premier Division.

After losing their previous two games, Green returned to winning ways as a dominant second-half display saw them come away from Tring with a 2-0 win in the Dacorum derby.

The hosts, playing down the Pendley slope in the first half, opened the game strongly and won a corner in the opening minute, from which Leverstock keeper Taylor had to make an excellent close-range save from a header.

Tring continued to put on pressure and win corners, but the Green side created some chances on the break.

Taylor produced another fine pair of saves in the 30th and 37th minute.

The second period was a different story as Green attacked down the slope and were the better side.

There had been several promising forays before Levy took the lead in the 61st minute. Reece Cameron played a great ball to put Jackson through on goal. Jackson’s effort was blocked by a defender, but Lawrence was following in on the overlap and neatly slotted home from a narrow angle to score.

Tring rallied and looked set to equalise two minutes from time when Dave O’Connor won the ball outside the box and had a clear run at goal but Taylor produced another brilliant save to turn his shot wide.

Lawrence could have had a second goal in the last minute when he was clean through, but Tring netminder Lewis Todd produce a good block.

Finally, in the third minute of stoppage time a pass from Luke Marsh found Jackson all alone and onside, and Jackson went on to take the ball around Todd before slotting into the empty net to seal the three points for Leverstock.

The man-of-the-match award unanimously went to Taylor, whose saves kept his side in the game during the first half and preserved their lead at the end. It was a second clean sheet in three days for Taylor, who played in the under-18s 5-0 win at Hemel Town on Thursday night.

Green, who remain in sixth place in the table, were due to be back in action again last night (Tuesday) at Cockfosters. They then host Holmer Green this Saturday.

Athletic, in 16th place, now have three matches in five days. They were due to host Crawley Green last night (Tuesday) before travelling to Leighton Town tomorrow (Thursday) and then entertaining Berkhamsted this Saturday.