Smith wonder strike is in vain for Levy Green

Mark Smith gave Leverstock Green an early lead on Saturday with a stunning long-range strike, but hosts Edgware Town came back to win the SSML Premier Division game 3-1.

The reverse, Levy’s fourth loss in their last five league outings, leaves them in 13th place.

The game could hardly have started better for Green when they went ahead inside two minutes through a brilliant effort from Smith, who was 30 yards out and near the right touchline but found the top corner of the net.

But the ninth-placed hosts responded well and levelled in the 39th minute when Steven Benevides drilled a shot from just outside the box past Levy keeper Nathan Pickworth, who got a hand to it, but couldn’t stop the ball finding the bottom corner.

Six minutes into the second half Edgware won a corner which wasn’t cleared and in the ensuing scramble Pickworth saved one effort, but George McCluskey headed home the rebound to put Edgware 2-1 ahead.

A third arrived in the 73rd minute when the ball was given away in midfield and Edgware immediately broke away.

Striker Tyriq Hunte was put clean through all alone and slotted the ball home to secure the win for Edgware.

This Saturday Levy will be hoping to get back on the winning trail when they travel to bottom-but-two side London Tigers.