Small St Paul’s win the cup for first time in eight years

A dramatic end to the Dacorum District Schools U11s boys’ tournament cup final saw St Paul’s, of Chipperfield, capture the title from Broadfield School, Adeyfield, for the first time in eight years.

It was a fantastic achievement for a small village school with a one-form entry.

Dacorum District Schools U11s cup winners, St Paul's, of Chipperfield.

The game couldn’t have started any worse for St Paul’s when they found themselves two goals down after eight minutes.

But within minutes of the second goal, St Paul’s pulled one back with a break away.

As the half closed St Paul’s again broke up play and found space for a calmly-finished goal to level the scores at 2-2.

The second-half was a midfield battle with both teams defending valiantly.

As time progressed, the game looked like heading to extra-time and penalties but with just two minutes to go a St Paul’s corner was swept into the box and their centre forward was on hand to calmly net a late winner.

St Paul’s managed to see out the final minute before being crowned district champions, a great effort over 13 games this season, finishing with a record of won 12 and drawn one.