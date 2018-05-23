Skills camps for half-term holiday

ProFormance Global will be holding training programmes at Longdean in Hemel and at the leisure centre in Berkhamsted during half-term.

The fun football course will run from 10am-3pm on four days of the school break, from Tuesday, May 29, to Friday, June 1.

There is also an extended hours optional service, from 8.30am-4.30pm each day.

The courses, which are designed for five- to 12-year-olds, are based on technical skills and having fun while learning. The course is open to boys and girls of all ability levels. Each day features skills and technique training, fun games and tournaments.

To book, visit www.pro formanceglobal.com/holidaycamp/ or phone 01442 938 475.