Second-half lapse sees Kings fall to Wimborne as early chances missed

Kings Langley went down 5-0 at lowly Wimborne Town on Saturday in their first action for a fortnight.

Wimborne sit below Kings in the basement of the Southern League Premier and looked to be of a similar standard and style to Kings’ last beaten opponents, Swindon Submarine.

Kings dominated the early exchanges, with the attack having the upper hand, but the outcome was to prove very different as Langley lost their way in the second-half.

The Kings front three looked lively, Stevie Ward nipping in for a shot that keeper Gerard Benfield saved, while a Rene Howe back-heel set-up Mitchell Weiss for a shot that was well-saved.

A Weiss free-kick was then held at the second attempt by Benfield. As the half-hour passed, Kings mounted another onslaught, with a Josh Coldicott-Stevens crossfield pass giving Weiss a run at Benfield, but the striker was denied.

However, a lapse of concentration saw Town take the lead against the run of play on the stroke of half-time. A one-two exposed Kings and Luke Burbridge slipped the ball home.

Ten minutes into the second period Toby Holmes calmly ran through the centre to score with ease.

Kings’ keeper Charlie Burns pulled off a couple of good saves, but Town added a third through Holmes before a defensive capitulation allowed Town to net two more in the last four minutes via Franklyn Clarke and Curtis Young.

The loss leaves Kings in 18th place in the table.

This Saturday they face a tough trip to sixth-placed Hartley Wintney in the league.