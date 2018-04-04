Saturday off for Levy but a point in midweek sees them stay in sixth place

Leverstock Green ended up with a blank weekend after their SSML Premier clash with Holmer Green was postponed at Pancake Lane due to a waterlogged pitch.

It was a depleted Leverstock squad with only one available substitute that travelled to Cockfosters last Tuesday night, but they put in a great effort to come away with a point from a 2-2 draw.

Several players had dropped out due to illness while others were unavailable.

The hosts took the lead in the 12th minute from a contentious free-kick awarded just outside the box – if anything it looked as though Levy’s David Lawrence had been fouled. Corey Stewart took the kick and while it was blocked by the wall, the ball went back to him and his second shot went through a crowd of players and past the unsighted keeper Mackenzie Taylor into the net.

The lead only lasted four minutes. Reece Cameron battled to the byeline and drilled the ball across goal where a deflection off Lawrence Rispoli went into the net for an own goal.

On 24 minutes a threaded pass from Ross Adams was deflected into the path of Cameron and he took the chance to shoot home his first goal for the club.

Cockfosters equalised on the stroke of half-time after Ian Taylor finished in a crowded box from a corner.

Levy remain in sixth place in the table. They were due to travel to Berko last night (Tuesday) before travelling to third-placed Leighton Town this Saturday.