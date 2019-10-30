Results from the West Herts League

The Engineer Harpenden rose to the West Herts League Premier Division summit for the first time in their history after beating Tring Athletic A 3-2 on Saturday.

The full results were as follows:

West Herts League Premier:

Croxley Community v Bovingdon A and Kings Sports v Hemel Hempstead Rovers – postponed.

Potten End 4 (Sam Gillings, Drew Duggan, Christian White, Ben Pearce) Langleybury Cricket Club 2 (Dan Walker, Dan Johnson).

The Engineer Harpenden 3 (Ben Warren, Jack Cartwright, Tony Golder) Tring Athletic A 2 (Lewis Dwight, Keiran Jameson).

West Herts League Division One:

Croxley Green 5 (Dan Walsh, 3, Dan New, Harry West) Chesham United (Youth) Men 0.

Evergreen A 3 (Harry Chaney, 2, David Aston) Oxhey A 2 (Ellis Constantinou, Alexandru Faur).

Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves v Global AFC – postponed.

Hunton Bridge 1 (Conor Moore) Croxley Community Reserves 2 (Alex Simmonds, Jack Hodgins).

Sun Sports Rovers 6 (Glen Cook, 2, Jason Blake, Mark Starnes, Stephen Sutch, Jack Newman) Oxhey Academy 1.

Beds FA County Junior Cup second round:

Caddington 2 (James Anthony Ray, 2) Real Haynes 4.

Premier Division match reports:

The weather was involved in the fixtures for the first time this season but only three of the ten games in the league were affected due to the heavy rain.

The Engineer Harpenden hosted Tring Athletic A in a tight end-to-end game but Engineer emerged as the winners in a five-goal thriller.

Ben Warren, Jack Cartwright and Tony Golder hit the target to swing the game in Engineer’s favour, with Lewis Dwight, Keiran Jameson scoring for Tring.

Engineer now go top of the Premier for the first time in their history.

In tough weather conditions it was clear to see that Potten End and Langleybury Cricket Club were going to have to battle hard to get anything out of the game.

Langleybury took a deserved lead in the 30th minute, only for Potten to respond minutes later from a well-worked free-kick where 16-year-old Sam Gillings found the net with a good looping header.

The game was sadly a little spoilt with a player from both teams getting sent-off for violent behaviour in the first-half.

Langleybury took the lead for a second time early after the break. Potten battled hard to get back in the game and eventually were awarded a penalty, which Drew Duggan converted to make it 2-2 with 15 minutes to go.

Potten pushed men forward, making some key changes to try to freshen up the game and it paid off as Christian White scored the goal of the game with a bullet header.

With minutes to go, another 16-year-old, Ben Pearce, scored from close range to make it 4-2 to push Potten up to second in the table.

Division One match reports:

A top-of-the-table clash saw Hunton Bridge narrowly lose 2-1 to Croxley Community Reserves, who maintained their 100 per cent league record to maintain their grip on the summit.

Alex Simmonds and Jack Hodgins scored for Croxley, with Conor Moore getting the goal for Bridge.

New boys Croxley Green are improving all the time and jumped into second place with an emphatic 5-0 win over Chesham United (Youth) Men.

A Dan Walsh hat-trick and goals from Dan New and Harry West saw them home.

Sun Sports Rovers returned to winning ways with a 6-1 victory against Oxhey Academy.

Evergreen A played out a close game against Oxhey A.

A Harry Chaney brace and a David Aston solo strike saw Evergreen win 3-2.

Beds FA County Junior Cup second round:

Caddinton hosted Real Haynes from central Bedfordshire and despite battling well, went out at the first hurdle, losing 4-2.

James Anthony Ray, who can’t stop scoring, grabbed the goals for Caddington.

Fixtures for this Saturday, November 2:

West Herts Senior Cup, Pool A:

Kings Sports v Potten End.

Bovingdon A v Langleybury Cricket Club.

Pool B:

The Engineer Harpenden v Hemel Hempstead Rovers.

West Herts League Division One:

Croxley Community Reserves v Croxley Green.

Evergreen A v Chesham United (Youth) Men.

Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves v Hunton Bridge.

Oxhey A v Sun Sports Rovers.

Oxhey Academy v Global AFC.