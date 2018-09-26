Reigning champions Athletic A start cup pool games with a 3-0 triumph

Saturday’s games in the West Herts Saturday League were all Senior and Junior Charity Cup ties, which were played on a league basis in two pools for each division.

In the West Herts Senior Cup, Hemel Hempstead Rovers beat Caddington 3-0 but this was a closer game than the result suggested.

Rovers only took the lead on the hour, from a Dean Roper header, after a goalmouth scramble.

Shortly after Lee Wiseman was on hand to volley home from 10 yards and just before the end, a Marcus Tower cutback allowed Rhys Stonebank to drive home from the edge of the box.

Glenn Sports made amends for their poor start with a strong performance against Kings Sports, winning convincingly 6-2.

Kings soaked up a lot of pressure but eventually Glenn’s pace up front undid Kings on too many occasions.

The scorers for Glenn were Charlie Benning, James Henney, Sam Clark, Jack Bishop, James Hocking and Frankie Henley, with Adam Hills and Brandon Murtagh replying for Kings.

Champions Tring Athletic ‘A’, travelled to The Engineer Harpenden, with a somewhat weakened team but came away 3-0 winners, with Andy Humphries, Martin Travers and Adam Rolfe netting.

Croxley Community eased into an early two-goal lead against Bovingdon ‘A’, with Samba Gaye bagging both goals inside the first 20 minutes.

Many more chances were squandered as Croxley’s wide players James Pimlott and Gaye linked well with front man Will Wilson but the third goal never came.

A goal five minutes before the break, following a set-piece from a rare venture into the attacking half, put Bovingdon back in the game.

A combative second period performance by both teams saw chances go begging at each end, but Bovingdon eventually capitalised on a mistake in Croxley’s defence to level the score at 2-2 with just three minutes left on the clock.

Bovingdon’s scorers were Charlie Ford and Sam Burgin.

In the West Herts Junior Charity Cup, Tring Town AFC kept up their strong 100 per cent start to the new season, after they romped to the top of the Junior Cup Pool A table with a 5-0 home triumph over Hunton Bridge.

Goals included a brace from both Dan Woolsey and Tom Garaway, with the other strike from Chris Hull, to see Tring to another convincing win.

Croxley Community Reserves drew 1-1 with Tring Corinthians Reserves.

The scorers were Brendon Aherne for Croxley and Artiom Barinov for Corinthians.

Oxhey ‘A’ hosted Sun Sports Rovers, where the visitors recorded their first win of the season, 2-0.

Scorers for Sun Sports were Glen Cook and Mark Starnes.

Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves won for the second time in the new campaign when beating Global AFC in a tight game by the narrowest of margins, 1-0.

Charlie Rance was their scorer.

The fixtures for this Saturday are as follows:

West Herts Premier Division:

Bovingdon v Croxley Community.

Glenn Sports v Langleybury Cricket Club.

Hemel Hempstead Rovers v Tring Athletic ‘A’.

Beds FA Intermediate Cup first round:

Caddington v Dunstable Town under-21s.

West Herts Division One:

Croxley Community Reserves v Harpenden Rovers Reserves.

Global AFC v Oxhey “A”.

Potten End v Hunton Bridge.

Sun Sports Rovers v Tring Corinthians Reserves.

Tring Town AFC v Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves.