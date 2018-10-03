Raiders maintain their unbeaten start to season while Falcons struggle

Two killer passes and clinical finishes earned Berkhamsted Raiders Under-14 Blues a 2-0 win at Beaconsfield Youth to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

In a game that became condensed in the midfield, Raiders always looked capable of opening their hosts up when they got the ball on the floor and used width.

They didn’t do it often enough in the first-half and on the few occasions they did get in behind Beaconsfield, Raiders found their progress halted by some questionable offside decisions.

After a goalless first-half, Berko started to resist the temptation to hit longer balls and began playing more through midfield.

Their persistence was rewarded in the 51st minute. Jude James made space midway inside the hosts’ half and floated a pass beyond the full back. Paddy Read’s incredible pace got him clear of the last man and he steadied himself before firing a shot beyond the keeper.

Three minutes later Raiders had the points in the bag. Liam French calmly controlled the ball in the centre of the park, took his time and split the defence with a pass that bisected the central defender and full back. Again Read was on his bike and, as the keeper sped towards him, he steered a fine finish inside the far post.

Boss Darren Heneghan said: “We had to be patient and stick to the style of football we want to play.”

*Tring Tornadoes Under-14s Falcons had another tough loss at the weekend when they went down 6-1 against Bedgrove Dynamos.

Lewis Whicker managed to claim one goal back for Tring. They travel to Slough to face Thames Valley Youth this weekend.