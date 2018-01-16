Raiders continue their hot run and hit their 17th goal in three games while Gadds win second in a row

Berkhamsted Raiders under-13s Blues picked up where they left off in the South Bucks League by powering to a 9-0 away win at Totteridge in their first game for six weeks.

Raiders have won three league games in a row without conceding and have netted 17, cementing themselves in second in the table with games in hand on leaders Harefield.

Raiders raced to a 3-0 lead in the first 15 minutes. Luke Matheson (4 mins) nailed the opener, Tom Foley (11) made it 2-0 after the hosts failed to clear a corner and Finnlee Ferguson hit the third (15) after a fine Matheson and Paddy Read move.

Raiders dropped their intensity either side of half-time and were sucked into a slugging match by the physically bigger hosts.

But with Ryan Colmer and Reece Marchant marshalling the defence well, Totteridge barely had a shot.

A fine run and cross by Oli Pitblado teed up Read to make it 4-0 (43) and within 60 seconds Ferguson scored a fifth, outpacing the defence from halfway before calming finishing.

Ferguson completed his hat-trick after an hour, before Jude James jinked past two tackles to fire home number seven. Matheson burst into the box and scored with an angled shot, and six minutes from time Colmer’s free-kick set up James and he lethally made it 9-0.

Little Gaddesden earned a 3-2 win at Hemel Town Reds in the West Herts Youth League under-15s on a heavy pitch which put the finer points of football at a premium. Against the run of play, Reds went 1-0 up to a hotly-disputed goal that appeared to go in via the side netting.

Gadd had the lion’s share of possession and territory but couldn’t convert.

A rare mistake at the back cost Gadd another goal and they faced a real battle to get back into the match.

A foray into Reds’ penalty area produced a half-save from the hosts’ keeper but Ollie Spooner pounced onto the loose ball for a tap-in to gave the visitors hope.

Legs got heavy in the second-half and it turned attritional.

An outstanding display from Rob Allen in defence gave Gadd the platform to build further attacks and striker Luke Wilson was brought down for a penalty, converted by Ted Holland to make it 2-2.

Either team could have nicked it only for some sloppy defending from the hosts and another penalty was gifted which Holland again converted coolly.

The final whistle came with some joy as Gadd recorded their second win in a row and creep up the table.