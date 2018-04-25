Raiders continue the march for promotion

Berkhamsted Raiders Under-13 Blues helped their promotion plight in the South Bucks League by taking six points with 9-0 and 4-2 away wins in a double-header at George Green.

Played in 25-degrees heat, Raiders were every bit as hot as the conditions in the first game. Liam French set them on their way with a cracking strike after only six minutes, meeting a half-cleared cross 20 yards out with a ferocious shot that flew in.

In defence, Raiders barely gave the home side a sniff with Oli Sharpling once again commanding in the Raiders rearguard.

Finnlee Ferguson calmly tucked away a one-on-one for the second and it was 3-0 two minutes before half-time when Luke Mathison helped on an Ollie Pitblado corner and Paddy Read netted.

The second half was one-way traffic with Oscar Lenane making it 4-0 and then two delightful finishes from Will Smooker increased the lead.

A beautifully-flighted Ryan Colmer free-kick set up Read for the seventh before Smooker raced onto a long clearance from keeper Jack Heginbottom to round the home side’s goalie and net number eight.

Read rounded off his hat-trick when he intercepted in midfield before racing clear and completing the 9-0 victory.

Raiders struggled in the first-half of the second game and found themselves 1-0 down at half-time.

But they hit back with a stunning burst of three goals in two minutes shortly after the restart to take control via Jude James, Heginbottom and Read.

Ferguson headed home a James corner to put the result beyond doubt before the hosts netted a late consolation.