Raiders Blues lose for the first time in 13 months as Chalfont finish strongly

A storming second-half performance from Chalfont Saints which Berkhamsted Raiders Blues under-14s couldn’t respond to condemned the Blues to their first league defeat in 13 months when they were beaten 4-1 at the weekend.

The final margin of defeat may have been a bit harsh on the Raiders, given that they had the best of the first period, but they could have little complaint at being defeated as they simply failed to match the visitors when they moved up a gear after the half-time break.

Raiders should have gone into the half-time interval enjoying more than a 1-0 lead, which was given to them in the 25th minute when Oscar Lenane scored from close range after a beautifully-flighted corner from Oli Pitblado.

With Oli Sharpling marshalling the defence, Berko were seldom troubled and it was the Chalfont goal that led something of a charmed life as Will Smooker twice fired narrowly wide and Liam French hooked a half-volley just over the top corner of bar and post.

However, when Chalfont raised their game in the second half, Raiders didn’t react. The visitors scored twice in the first six minutes after the break and then turned the screw with two more in the last 15 minutes.

“I’m hoping the boys are as disappointed as I am that we didn’t match Chalfont’s work-rate and determination in the second half,” said Raiders manager Darren Heneghan.

“It’s been a long time since we lost a league game and I’m expecting the boys to realise that they don’t like the feeling, and bounce back with a better performance this weekend.”