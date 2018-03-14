Raiders Blues are held to a frustrating home stalemate

Frustration was the word of the morning as Berkhamsted Raiders Under-13 Blues were held to a 0-0 draw by Hughenden at the weekend.

On the up side, it was Raiders’ sixth consecutive clean sheet in the league, but manager Darren Heneghan admitted afterwards: “I love to keep clean sheets, but I’d rather have conceded a goal and won.”

It was about as one-sided as a draw can be, with the visitors penned back in their own half for most of the game. Hughenden didn’t manage a shot on target but their resolute defending meant Raiders could not find a way through either.

Berko had a dozen corners and the ball flashed across the face of goal countless times as Paddy Read and Will Smooker tormented the visitors with their pace and trickery.

Despite a string of clear-cut chances, Raiders didn’t work the Hughenden keeper enough as all too often the final attempt at goal went over or wide.

“We had enough chances to have comfortably scored six or more, but frustratingly it’s games like this that really sum up football,” added Blues boss Heneghan.