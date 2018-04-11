Promotion is back on track for Berko

After ten goals in midweek in the Leverstock Green match (see below, right), there were no goals on Saturday when Berkhamsted drew at Colney Heath.

It was Berko’s third draw in a row but barring cricket scores, The Comrades’ promotion hopes are now back in their own hands.

If they win their last four games they will definitely go up, regardless of other teams’ results.

The first chance on Saturday was Berko’s with the visitors executing a superb move with Sean Coughlan setting up a shot, but it flew over the bar.

Ashely Morrissey also broke and shot wide and Alex Campana came forward but home goalkeeper Adam Cunningham beat out his shot.

At the other end, Berko keeper Carl Tasker dived full length to keep out a shot from Joel Norris.

Norris then got through again but he blasted wide with just Tasker to beat.

Colney’s Jack Woods got free with the chance of the game but Tasker saved to keep Berko in it.

A cross from Coughlan went begging and the referee then ruled a handling in the penalty box was not a spot kick even though Berko thought it looked hand-to-ball.

In the second-half Tasker again saved from Norris and veteran Jimmy Hill’s shot flew across the face of Berko’s goal.

Berko decided substitutions were needed and Adam Mead came on but shot wide with his left foot.

Jack Stevens was also off target and another Mead shot landed on the roof of the net.

Frankie Jowle also came on to try to add some composure but the goal just would not come. Jon Munday also entered the fray down the middle before Coughlan landed another shot on the bar.

A draw was probably a fair result.

In midweek, Colney Heath proved their strength as they took over from Berko as holders of the Herts Charity Shield by beating league leaders Welwyn Garden City.

News filtered through after Saturday’s game that Welwyn had won their match that day, meaning they are the champions and will be promoted.

Berko are now six points clear of third-placed Leighton Town but the chashers have two games in hand.

In Berko’s favour, three of their last vital games are at Broadwater. The first is this Saturday when they host fifth-placed Biggleswade FC.

Berko expect to have Matt Bateman, Josh Chamberlain and possibly Adiel Mannion back, for a match that is sure to draw a large crowd.

Max Farrelly misses out with a two-game suspension for too many bookings.

Berko: Carl Tasker, Ollie Cox, Alex Campana, Steve Hawes, Max Farrelly, Garry Jones, Ashley Morrissey (Frankie Jowle), Jack Stevens (Jon Munday), Sean Coughlan, Dan Jones (Adam Mead), Ashton Campbell. Subs not used: James Weatherill and Ben Bateman.