Point on final day secures Levy’s Premier Division status

Leverstock Green earned the point they needed to confirm their safety from relegation with a 0-0 draw at Leighton Town in Saturday’s final game of the SSML Premier Division season.

As it was, other results would have been enough to keep them up anyway, but to secure safety on their own merits was a big boost at the end of a difficult season for the Green.

It was the team’s best display for some time and they even had chances to win the game.

In the eighth minute Reece Cameron did well to get to the bye-line and pull the ball back into the six-yard box, but Louis Griffiths hit his shot just wide.

At the other end, ex-Green player Jordan Fredericks blasted a shot wide.

There was another opening for Levy in the 21st minute when Griffiths surged into the box before laying-off to Harry Barrett, but he pulled his effort wide.

On 30 minutes Cameron hit a fine crossfield ball to Griffiths on the edge of the box, but defender Alfie Osborne did well to close down quickly.

The second half saw more promising forward play from Levy. On 56 minutes there was some good work on the left from Lejhai Henriques to set up Barrett for a cross. Cameron got on the end of it with a shot on the turn that went just wide.

A minute later Henriques set up Cameron but his shot was saved.

On 65 minutes a Levy corner was headed out, where Mark Smith met it with a sweet volley that went inches over the bar.

There were some tense moments during the last five minutes as mid-table Leighton had a shot blocked on the line in a goalmouth scramble, and an effort on the rebound went wide.

But by then Stotfold had fallen behind in their game, which meant Leverstock could not have fallen into the bottom two.

The final whistle confirmed the Green were safe and will go on to play in a 17th consecutive season in the SSML Premier Division in 2019/20.