Point for Levy could be key in fight for safety

Leverstock Green earned a point as they shared a goalless draw with mid-table Edgware Town in Saturday’s SSML Premier Division game at Pancake Lane.

Levy, in 17th and battling to avoid the drop, had more possession and chances, but could not put the ball in the net.

There was certainly a lot of promise about the way the Green played during the first-half up the slope on their home pitch, but the lack of a final ball meant that chances were limited.

In the 20th minute a cross from Levy’s Kane O’Neil found Shane Wood at the far post, but his header went wide.

Two minutes’ later another cross from O’Neil found Lewis Collins, who connected with a good shot but it looped just over the bar.

The closest the hosts came was in the 32nd minute when Ethan Flanagan met Karran Lataille’s corner with a header that was cleared off the line by Edgware defender Rio Beech.

The second period saw Leverstock continue to push forward, although 12th-placed Edgware came more into the game and began to look dangerous on the break.

A shot from Khalil Francis on the hour produced the first Levy save of the game when keeper Ryan Schmid deflected it wide with his legs.

Shortly after a pass from Levy’s Jamie Fulton gave Reece Cameron a run at goal, but his eventual shot was saved at the near post by Edgware stopper Harry Hauserman.

There was another chance in the 78th minute when a corner from Lataille was brought down by Wood at the far post to set up Cameron with a shot, but it went across the face of goal and wide.

Two minutes from full-time Wood hurled a long throw-in into the box which was headed away, but only as far as Luis Brooker on the edge of the box. Brooker caught his shot well on the volley, but Hauserman produced a great save to tip it over the bar.

A minute later Hauserman saved again, tipping a narrow-angled effort from Cameron onto the post as Leverstock continued to be frustrated in front of goal.

The point might still prove to be crucial, but there is still work for Levy to do to ensure safety in the SSML Premier Division.

This Saturday they travel to 11th-ranked Crawley Green.