Notable win for Langley is scuppered by a late leveller

Kings Langley came agonisingly close to securing a noteable victory over high-flying Tiverton Town on Saturday but in the end had to settle for a share of the spoils when the second-placed side’s River Allen struck a late equaliser.

The result was a fair reflection of the endeavours of both teams and a reprise of last season’s outcome when Langley had benefitted from a similarly late strike from Calum Adebiyi.

On this occasion, it was the visitors Tiverton who were quickly into their stride and Kings’ keeper Charlie Burns made the first of several crucial saves with a smart stop from Allen’s early free-kick.

Kings grew into the game and the marauding Steve Ward was a regular threat to the Tiverton defence but they always looked potent on the break, with the ever-dangerous Levi Landricombe looking capable of adding to his impressive 100- goal tally for Tiverton.

However, despite the earnest efforts of both teams, the first-half remained goalless.

The second period started dramatically with both teams creating clear opportunities but it was the visitors who capitalised first.

Ward got on the end of an incisive Josh Coldicott-Stevens cross only to put his glancing header agonisingly wide and the missed opportunity was to prove costly as just a minute later goal centurion Landricombe added to his record by brilliantly lobbing the ball over Burns to put Tiverton ahead.

Kings responded positively and a great strike from Mitchell Weiss restored parity after a penetrating run by Ward had set the striker up.

The home side sensed an opportunity and Weiss’s deflected free-kick put the hosts in front and in sight of a landmark victory until the late drama of Allen’s free-kick found its way through the Kings’ defensive wall to rescue a point for the visitors and break Langley’s hearts.

Kings remain in 19th place in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier South after the point.

Kings have a week off this Saturday, then travel to 18th-placed Swindon Supermarine the following Saturday, September 29.

Kings Langley Ladies under-18s got back to winning ways at the weekend with a 9-3 win against Hoddesdon, despite only having 10 players.

They went 1-0 down in the first 15 minutes but replied through Ore Jacobi.

Kings got into a rhythm and by half-time were 6-1 up thanks to a hat-trick by Izzy Marston. They carried that into the second-half and got further goals from Holly Williams, Chloe Underwood and Michaela Treon.