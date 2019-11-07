National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town has two games called off - because of international call-ups?!

Three Hemel Hempstead Town players have traded National League South for international football in the Caribbean, after being selected for the CONCACAF Nations League.

Ricardo German and Tyrone Sterling have been called up by Grenada, while Craig Braham-Barrett has been picked by Montserrat.

Ricardo German

While Tyrone and Craig have been called up over the same international week in the past, this is the first time that The Tudors have had all three players picked for international duty at the same time.

And club secretary Dean Chance added that he has never known any club at this level to have three players called up for their nations, allowing them to apply for their domestic games to be postponed.

Dean told the Gazette: "We only have 19 players in the squad, so to have three of them called up to play international football is something we are very proud of.

"I wasn't aware that they were all international players when I was registering the squad at the start of the season, but our manager Sammy Moore was, particularly with Tyrone who he also managed last season at Concord Rangers.

"It's good for the club, it's good for everybody around the club, it's exciting for everybody."

Sterling, a left-back, was born in Bromsgrove, and only made his international debut a few days after his 31st birthday last year. And ironically, he also represented his birth nation earlier this year, when he played for England's six-a-side team at the 2019 Socca World Cup.

German was also born closer to home, the striker originally hailing from London. At 20 years old he has yet to make his international debut, but his brother Antonio - who also played for The Tudors in 2017-18 - has two caps and one goal for Granada.

The Grenada duo have been picked for matches against St Kitts & Nevis on November 14, and Belize on November 18.

Finally Braham-Barrett is the most experienced of the trio at international level, with eight caps for Montserrat. Born in Greenwich, the defender made his bow last year, and could now face El Salvador and St Lucia, on November 17 and 19.

As a result, the Tudors' games against Weymouth and Chippenham Town have been postponed.

