Mitchell’s master-class puts Tring back on track, while Levy hit by weather

League leaders Tring Athletic bounced back from a poor defeat to lowly Baldock Town last week with an emphatic 4-1 home victory over Broadfields United on Saturday.

Skipper Max Mitchell hit two picture-perfect free-kicks from around the arc of the penalty box that left the United keeper no chance, one in the fifth minute and another midway through the first half.

In the second-half Oran Swales added two more. His first came after speedy work down the left from Frazer John and his second arrived in the 85th minute, shortly after United has reduced the arrears.

The win puts Tring six points clear at the top of the SSML Premier table.

Credit was also due to groundsman Darrell Bodimeade for getting the pitch in a playable condition after the recent downpours.

Last night (Tuesday) Tring were due to host Newport Pagnell Town in the Premier Division Cup second round. It’s an intriguing tie as Town are one of key players in the chasing pack in the league, in second place.

This Saturday then sees Tring visit sixth-placed Harpenden Town.

n It was a washout for fellow SSML Premier side Leverstock Green as both the first-team’s game away at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos and the reserves match at home to Abbey Rangers were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Levy were hoping for better conditions last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press when hosting Dunstable Town in the Premier Division Cup second round. On Saturday they return to league action when 11th-ranked Levy visit bottom-but-one Baldock.