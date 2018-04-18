Men’s 3rds are pick of the bunch in a top weekend for BHHHC hockey

There were eight games across the board for Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club at the weekend with Berko going impressively unbeaten over the two days.

The highlight was seeing the men’s third team triumph over West Herts in a must-win clash in their last game of the season on Saturday.

The tight 4-3 victory in a very even game saw the side avoid relegation – on goal difference.

Berko’s goals came from a Gareth Gainer brace, Steve Redman and Ben Moorhouse.

Also on Saturday, the ladies’ 3rds had a stunning 5-0 win against Welwyn after goals from Annamarie Wagner, Charlotte Holland, Kate Hedge and Andrea Bettridge (two).

The only negative was a bad leg injury to Liz Holderness who had to be taken to hospital.

The ladies’ third team were in action just 24 hours later when they drew 1-1 at Saffron Walden, their goal coming from player-of-the-match Sophie Lawrance.

With one game remaining, it means the ladies’ 3rds will finish in a creditable third place in the league –only just outside the promotion places in a really good season.

The men’s fourth team won their last game of the season 4-0 away at a sunny West Herts on Saturday.

The goals came from Paul Dubenski (two), Paul Whitby and David Wells. The team had a consolidating league campaign, finishing in fifth place in the table after being promoted the season before.

The ladies’ second team had a brilliant morning in the sun on Saturday after a fabulous 1-0 win against promotion-contenders Hertford.

A beautiful goal scored by Clare was the decisive factor and her side showed some amazing skills and ball control throughout the clash.

On Sunday a rather stiff and achy ladies’ 2nds were at it again, this time against Harpenden, where some resilient defending meant Berko came away with a 0-0 draw.

The side finished the season in a solid fourth place in the league, which should stand them in good stead for a promotion challenge next season.

The men’s fifth team made the short journey to St Albans where they won a close contest 2-1 after goals from Alex Gilmore and David Sutcliffe.

It’s been a positive season overall this year for the side. They are now unlikely to threaten the higher reaches of the bottom league but they notched a number of decent victories and can just about argue that they deserved to finish in mid-table.

The ladies’ fourth team played out a pulsating 1-1 draw against promotion contenders St Albans.

In an end-to-end game that could have gone either way, Berko initially went 1-0 down but they managed to equalise in the second-period through Ellie Cella after an assist from Ophelia Love.