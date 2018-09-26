McDonald’s sponsorship for family stand is three-year deal

Details have been confirmed for Hemel Town’s McDonald’s sponsorship deal with local franchisee Alan Butchers as part of his ongoing efforts to support the community.

The Tudors will receive sponsorship for the family stand for three years under the deal with McDonald’s franchisee Butchers, who also sponsors town basketball side Hemel Storm.

The stand has branding from McDonald’s, which sponsored this year’s World Cup in Russia and is also a keen supporters of grassroots football in the UK.

The stand has its own car park and family turnstile, and the McDonald’s restaurants in Bourne End, Apsley and Jarman Park will be staging a number of joint events with the football club throughout the season.

Butchers said: “Hemel Town are a fantastic example of local grassroots clubs with a real community spirit and I’m delighted to be sponsoring them over the next three years.

“It’s important we support teams in the area to help them create the best possible experience for young, aspiring players and I hope that by sponsoring the stand, this will encourage even more budding young footballers to get involved.”

Hemel MP Sir Mike Penning, who is president of Hemel Town, said: “I am delighted that McDonald’s are sponsoring the stand at the ground.

“Obviously, McDonald’s are a world-famous brand, but with their customers in Apsley, Bourne end and Jarman Park they have a strong presence and commitment to Hemel. This is a big step forward for the club.”

Tudors’ chairman Dave Boggins said: “McDonald’s coming on board is fantastic news for Hemel Town and I cannot thank them enough.”

Hemel’s vice-chairman Kerry Underwood, who arranged the deal, added: “This is an important statement both by McDonald’s and Hemel Town.

“It is a positive and practical expression by McDonald’s of their commitment to Hemel Hempstead and Alan, local franchisee, is a great supporter of the town.”