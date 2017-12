Much of the weekend’s football was wiped out by the snowy conditions, including the entire Berkhamsted Sunday League programme.

Leverstock Green’s match at Cockfosters was postponed due to parts of the pitch being frozen. The game has been rearranged for Saturday, February 10.

Berkhamsted’s top of the table clash at Welwyn Garden City this Saturday has been postponed as their ground is being used for a county cup tie.

It will instead be played on a Wednesday night later in the season.