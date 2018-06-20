Longest-serving Tudor Connolly commits to another year as club nets a McBig sponsorship deal!

The Tudors longest-serving player, Kyle Connolly, has put pen to paper on a new deal, to cap a fantastic week for Hemel Hempstead Town.

This will be Kyle’s sixth season with the club, the Tudors announced on Saturday, making him Vauxhall Road’s longest-serving tenant.

The previous week, Tudors chairman Dave Boggins (centre) re-signed striker Charlie Sheringham and club captain Jordan Parkes.

Defender Connolly made 41 appearances in all competitions last term, being an ever-present for much of the season.

He also made his 200th appearance in his Tudors’ career in the 3-1 win against Chippenham Town in April, which was marked with a presentation on the field of a commemorative jersey.

“All at the club are delighted that Kyle has agreed a deal and we wish him every success for the coming season,” the club said, via their website.

It comes in a week when Hemel were delighted to announce a new three-year sponsorship deal with fast-food giant McDonald’s, which will see the opening of the new McDonald’s Family Stand at the beginning of the new season in August.

Tudors' chairman Dave Boggins with Kyle Connolly after the club's longest-serving player put pen to paper on a new deal to stay at Vauxhall Road.

McDonald’s are sponsors of the World Cup in Russia, and are also keen supporters of grassroots football.

As a result of the new deal, the McDonald’s outlets in Bourne End, Apsley and Jarman Park will be staging a number of joint events with Hemel Town.

The local McDonald’s franchisee Alan Butchers said: “Hemel Town are a fantastic example of local grassroots football with a real community spirit and I’m delighted to be sponsoring them over the next three years.

“It’s important that we support teams in the area to help them create the best possible experience for young aspiring players and I hope that by sponsoring the family stand this will encourage even more budding young footballers to get involved.”

Hemel MP Sir Mike Penning, the president of Hemel Town, said:“I am delighted that McDonald’s are sponsoring the family stand at the ground.

“Obviously, McDonald’s are a world famous brand, but with their outlets in Apsley, Bourne End and Jarman Park they have a strong presence and commitment to Hemel Hempstead.

“This is a big step forward for the club.”

Tudors’ chairman Dave Boggins added: “McDonald’s coming on board is fantastic news for the club, and I cannot thank them enough.

“We had decided to open the family stand for the 2018/19 season and for it to be the McDonald’s Family Stand is just brilliant.

“The club asked Sir Mike and Kerry Underwood, of Underwood Solicitors, to join the board with a view to getting more sponsorship and local businesses involved in the club – and it is working.”

Underwood, who arranged the deal, said: “This is an important statement both by McDonald’s and Hemel Town.

“It is a positive and practical expression by McDonald’s of their commitment to Hemel and the local franchisee is a great supporter of the town.

“It’s also a positive statement by Hemel Town that it is creating a welcoming, family-friendly match day experience for everyone at Vauxhall Road.”