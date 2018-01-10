Levy gut it out to grab an away victory and extend their fine form

Goals from Matt Bateman and Curtis Donaldson saw Leverstock Green to a 2-1 win at Wembley FC in their first SSML Premier Division fixture of 2018.

It wasn’t one of the better Levy performances in their recent run of form, but they showed character and discipline to get the result. The three points consolidated their hold on fourth place in the table.

Green had a good start with Ross Adams and Donaldson going close but for the rest of the half it was Wembley who had more of the ball.

Green keeper Matt Evans tipped a shot over the bar from Zaied Sabti.

As has been the case several times recently, Leverstock got a crucial goal quickly in the second-half. With less than two minutes played, a poor kick-out from Wembley’s keeper put his side in trouble. Bateman picked up the ball and hit a well-placed shot from the edge of the box into the corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.

Levy made it 2-0 on 62 minutes when Reynaldo Carbon made a run into the box and was tripped. The referee pointed to the spot, despite protests from the hosts, and Donaldson duly netted the penalty kick.

Wembley netted a header deep in stoppage time but there was no time left after the restart for them to test Green any further.

This Saturday Levy travel to 10th-placed Edgware Town before hosting Colney Heath (11th) next Tuesday, January 16.