Levy Green let two-goal lead slip as Colney score late on

Leverstock Green held a comfortable 2-0 lead at Colney Heath on Saturday with five minutes remaining, but were unable to close the game out as the hosts scored two quick goals to snatch a point with a 2-2 draw.

Leverstock threw away two points as a lapse in concentration saw them squander a their lead in the SSML Premier Division clash. Green were deservedly 2-0 up and cruising, but two goals from the home side in little over a minute erased their advantage.

The first-half saw Green play their best football of the season so far. After a series of promising build-ups they finally took the lead in the 24th minute. The move started with a great ball from Luke Preedy to give Tom Silford a run at goal. Silford cut inside and laid it off across goal to Chris Blunden, who was blocked before he could get a shot away. The loose ball was picked up by Alex Witham, who hit a shot towards the far post that was blocked, but Jonathan Lacey pounced on the rebound and blasted the ball home.

They continued to play well in the second period and created more chances.

Green made it 2-0 in the 64th minute when Spencer Clarke-Mardle’s mistimed tackle brought down Silford in the box.

The referee pointed straight to the spot, and despite keeper Charlie May getting a hand to it, Lacey’s spot-kick put Leverstock into a commanding lead.

There were just over five minutes left when a mistake by Jude Bell near the right touchline allowed Harvey Scott to break clear. Scott ran on to square across goal where Clarke-Mardle came in to finish from close range and put his side back in it.

It fired-up the Colney side and little over a minute later, a cross from the right found Carl Carr free in the box to nod the ball down for Scott to shoot home the equaliser.

The point leaves Levy in 16th place in the league after three games.

Next up is a trip to 15th-ranked Harpenden Town this Saturday.