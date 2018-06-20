Levy Green confirm their pre-season schedules

Leverstock Green have confirmed who they will be playing in the run-up to the upcoming 2018/19 SSML Premier Division season.

The Pancake Lane outfit will play four friendlies as well as a cup clash before the league gets under way.

Leverstock, who confirmed last month that Pete Waller and Mark Royal will be their new joint first-team managers, finished seventh last season and won the St Mary’s Cup for the first time.

Their pre-season will begin on Tuesday, July 10, when they host Southern League Division One Central outfit AFC Dunstable at 7pm.

Four days later, on Saturday, July 14, they will host SSML Division One team Ampthill Town (3pm).

Another SSML Division One team, Aylesbury FC, will then be the visitors to Pancake Lane on Tuesday, July 17, at 6.30pm.

A week later, on Tuesday, July 24, the club faces their first competitive match of the new campaign when they visit last year’s SSML Premier champions Welwyn Garden City in the first round of the Herts Charity Shield (7.45pm).

The pre-season concludes on Saturday, July 28, when SSML Division One club Broadfields United visit Pancake Lane at 3pm.

Meanwhile, pre-season games have also been arranged for the club’s under-18s/reserves side:

They will play seven ties, all at Pancake Lane.

On Thursday, July 5, Buckingham Athletic will be the visitors at 7pm.

The next day, on Friday, July 6, Proformance Global will arrive (6.30pm).

On Thursday, July 12, Potters Bar Town will be the opponents at 7pm.

Two days’ later, on Thursday, July 19, Colney Heath’s development team will arrive at 6.30pm.

On Thursday, August 2, it’s the turn of AFC Dunstable’s development side (7pm) and the schedule concludes with clashes against Tring Corinthians on Thursday, August 9, (7pm) and Barton Rovers on Thursday, August 23, (7pm).