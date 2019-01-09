Levy Green break their run of defeats

Alex Witham netted a penalty in stoppage time to earn a well-deserved point for Leverstock Green in a 2-2 draw against Arlesey Town on Saturday.

It meant that Green broke their run of three straight defeats to move to 11th place in the SSML Premier table.

Hosts Green took the lead in the 33rd minute when Alex Yearwood sent over a cross from the left which found Jordon Goode coming in at the far post to side-foot the ball home.

But two minutes later Town were level when Jude Bell brought down Charlie Moss for a penalty which was converted by Alex O’Brien.

Eight minutes into the second period Town went in front with an absolute bolt from the blue when Kai Ashley curled a superb shot into the top corner from just outside the area.

But in the third minute of stoppage time Levy’s Luke Preedy went up for a header in the Town box and was pushed over from behind. The referee pointed to the spot and Witham made no mistake to level the scores at 2-2.

This Saturday sees Leverstock travel to ninth-placed Edgware Town.