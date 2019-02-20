Levy Green beaten by a late winner

Leverstock Green deserved a point from their display at Harpenden Town on Saturday, but it was not to be as an 89th minute header won the game for the hosts.

Green followed up last week’s win at Wembley with another good performance, but they were unfortunate to come away with nothing. Ex-Green keeper Carl Tasker was in inspired form in the Harpenden goal and a late header from a corner clinched their 1-0 win.

There were three more new players in the Levy squad. Defender Grant Fry has joined on loan from Dunstable, while forward William Akinola and midfielder Jamie Fulton have arrived from Northwood.

There were plenty of chances for both sides in the first-half. In the ninth minute a corner from Kerran Lataille dropped for Seldyn Grant, whose shot was saved by the legs of Tasker. Two minutes later at the other end a shot from Archie McLelland was cleared off the line.

On 22 minutes there was a let-off for Leverstock as a stray back pass put Harry Hunt through on goal, but his shot went across goal and wide.

Two minutes later there was another chance for the Green, as a goal kick from Ryan Schmid found Luke Nugent, who passed to set-up a shooting chance for Reece Cameron, but it went wide.

The second period produced fewer chances and with the minutes ticking down, it looked like the game was heading for a goalless draw, especially after Schmid produced a great save in the 89th minute to turn a shot round the post. However, from the corner Will McLelland got up highest to head into the corner of the net.

Even then Levy had a chance to get a point. In the last minute Paplamin Jawara was sent clear down the left and had players in the box to score, but his cross was cleared by the first defender.

Next up for Levy, now in 15th place in the SSML Premier table, is a tough visit to seventh-placed Baldock Town tonight (Wednesday), before hosting bottom side Stotfold this Saturday.