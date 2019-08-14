Levy find the net but can’t hang on, while tragedy halts Athletic’s FA Cup tie

John Smith managed to score Leverstock Green’s first goal of the season on Saturday, but a late Ardley United equaliser forced a replay in the FA Cup extra preliminary round clash.

With little to choose between the sides, a replay looked likely until Levy broke their scoring duck at the third attempt.

Smith ran at the Ardley defence in the 86th minute, selling a dummy before striking a superb shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

But the Hellenic League visitors levelled in the first seconds of stoppage time when Tobias London’s cross from the right was powerfully headed in by Louis Joyce.

The two sides were due to play the replay at Ardley’s Nolan Oils Ground last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press.

An away tie at Highworth Town awaits the winner.

Last Tuesday saw Levy open their home league account with a goalless draw against newly-promoted Broadfields United.

Tring Athletic

The club’s FA Cup extra preliminary tie was cancelled for understandable reasons on Saturday.

Tragedy called a halt to the game at Burnham FC following the death of Burnham player Luca Skivington in a car crash.

Luca was also the son of Burnham club chairman Glenn Skington.

The game was postponed to last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press.

This Saturday sees Tring return to SSML Premier action when they host Harefield United, who have won one and lost one so far this season.

Athletic lost their season-opener to Colney Heath 2-1 the previous Saturday.