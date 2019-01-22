Levy downed by nine-man London Tigers

Leverstock Green were beaten 2-0 at London Tigers in Saturday’s SSML Premier Division fixture, despite the home side being reduced to nine men for the final 12 minutes.

The game was feisty throughout, but there was little goalmouth action until the 28th minute when Green found themselves 1-0 behind when Michael O’Donnell was given too much time in the box and squared the ball for Ardolan Ghamuar to shoot home from just six yards.

Tigers doubled their lead in the 61st minute when a looping header from O’Donnell left 19-year-old debutant keeper Ryan Schmid stranded and unable to keep it out.

On 72 minutes the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Ashkan Abbasi was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away.

Six minutes’ later they were down to nine when Adam Smith was given a red card for pulling back Reece Cameron when he was clean through on goal.

But Levy lacked the necessary cutting edge to find the net and get themselves back into the game.

Levy, now in 15th, were due to host second-placed Biggleswade FC last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press.

They then entertain 17th-ranked North Greenford United on Saturday.