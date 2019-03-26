Leverstock Green shocked over death of their chairman

Leverstock Green understandably called off their first-team and reserve team games at the weekend following the shock news of their chairman Graham Smart’s death on Friday night.

The club issued a brief statement on their website and social media on Saturday, which read; “Leverstock Green FC is devastated to report that chairman, match secretary and bar manager Graham Smart passed away last night [Friday].

“A fuller statement will be made later, but please be advised that both today’s [Saturday’s] matches have been called off.”

Teams and fans from across the area expressed their shock and gave their condolences to the club after hearing the sad news.

Former England and Watford player Luther Blissett said on Twitter: “Got home to very sad news for local football.

“Thoughts go out to all at Leverstock Green and Graham’s family.”

Leverstock Green’s Ladies held a minute’s silence before their game with AFC Dunstable Ladies Development on Sunday.