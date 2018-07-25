Leverstock come from behind for their third victory of the pre-season

Leverstock Green registered their third win from three pre-season games when they came from behind to beat Southern League side Aylesbury FC 2-1 in Tuesday night’s game at Pancake Lane.

Jonathan Lacey had the Green side’s first effort of the night with a shot that went just wide in the fifth minute.

Chris Blunden went even closer from a free-kick just outside the box in the 18th minute.

However, it was the visitors, managed by former Leighton Town boss Scott Reynolds, who took the lead two minutes later from a free-kick to the right of the penalty area, Ryan Ware’s cross being headed home by Aaron King.

Luke Preedy had Leverstock’s third good effort of the evening with a shot that was well-saved by Aylesbury keeper Nick Bennion, while the visitors went close again in the 34th minute when Matt Hall went on a solo run from the halfway line before his shot was cleared off the line by Green defender Elliott Dobbs.

In the last minute of the first-half Leverstock had their best effort so far when Tom Silford played a one-two with Jonathan Lacey to go clean through on Bennion, but the keeper came off his line to pull off a good save.

In the opening minute of the second-half Blunden was found by a cross to the far post, but the striker hit his shot over the bar.

Three minutes’ later Leverstock keeper Sam Szymck pulled off a fabulous save to tip a shot from Bruno Brito over the bar.

In the 52nd minute Levy finally scored a deserved equaliser with a well-worked move. Alex Marsh, Shane Wood, Lacey and Blunden were all involved in the build-up before Lacey laid the ball off for Preedy to slot home for 1-1.

The visitors could have gone back in front two minutes later when Szymck was caught off his line by a lob, but Wood cleared the ball off the line.

A minute later Wood was at the other end with a header that went just over the bar.

Over the last 30 minutes Leverstock made five changes but still kept up the level of performance and in the 76th minute they took the lead with something of a bolt from the blue. Jordan Goode hit a superb strike from 25 yards into the top corner of the net for what proved to be the winner.

It was an impressive display all-round for joint managers Mark Royal and Pete Waller’s side against a good team from a higher level.

Levy had two further pre-season games to play, away at Risborough Rangers last night (Tuesday) and then at home against Broadfields United this Saturday (3pm).

Levy’s team v Aylesbury FC: Sam Szymck, Alex Marsh (Luke Nugent, 72 minutes), Brima Johnson, Shane Wood (Max Jessop, 62), Elliott Dobbs (Seldyn Grant, 78), Johnny Miller, Jordan Goode, Luke Preedy, Chris Blunden (Nick Jackson, 72), Jonathan Lacey (Tom Coulter, 72) and Tom Silford.

Meanwhile, The Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division fixtures were released on Monday.

The season begins on Saturday, August 4, with Levy taking a trip to London Colney.

That will be followed by a local derby on the road at Tring Athletic on Tuesday, August 7.

The opening home fixture is not until Saturday, September 1, when they host Unite MK.

To see the full Leverstock fixtures, see the website http://levgreenfc.co.uk/season-2018-19-first-team-fixtures.