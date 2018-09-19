Latest scores in our local Sunday leagues

It was a packed schedule of league and cup action in the BSFL at the weekend.

Herts FA Sunday Intermediate Cup first round:

Sun Regent Sports 2 Clarkwood 4 (Ross Adams, Jack Stapleton, Bradley Hedges, 2). AET (90 mins 2-2).

Leverstock Green Athletic 12 (Ash Addison, 4, Louis Collier, 3, Alex McCarthy, Jamie Smith, Jordan Frederick, Ben Fisk, Jamie Sharples) AFC Green Machine 2.

Jam Utd 10 (Scott Grimes, 4, Brad Phillips, 2, Keii Roberts, Chris Steel, Ross Clark, Ryan Pereira) North Watford 0.

Berks & Bucks FA Sunday Intermediate Cup first round:

Dinamo Chequers 4 Chalfont Saints 2 (Connor Cumber, Luke Smith).

Berks & Bucks FA Sunday Junior Cup first round:

Bletchley Park Men’s v AFC Aylesbury – home walkover.

The George & Dragon 2 (Stuart King, 2) FC Totteridge Utd 1.

BSFL Premier Division:

Aylesbury Flooring 3 (Lynton Goss, Mitchell Collins, Ty Deacon) Magpies ‘91 1 (Harry Loakes).

Flaunden 6 (Matt Bateman, 2, Matt Dean, James Towell (pen), Aaron Wilson, 2) Maclay 3 (Matt Ashby, Peter Hay, Dean Gavin).

Gossoms End 1 (Will Brookman) Berkhamsted Tornadoes 2 (Sonny French, Mikey Armorgie).

Robin Hood 2 (Garry Barr, 2) The Gade 8 (Jack Johnson, 6, Colom Ginger, Charlie Martindale).

BSFL Division One:

Hemel Tudors 3 (Marcus Tower 2, Martin Gill) Potten End Sunday 6 (Alfie Mullan, 3, Aaron Lewis, 2, Ned Ozkasim).

Pioneer 3 (Harry Seymour, Ben Brooks, Craig Peterson) Boxmoor 8 (Zac Booth, 4, Jordan Aikman, 2, Jamie Lewis, Haydn Cassidy).

Woodhall 1 (Lee Wiseman) GB Precision 5 (Connor Lock, 3, Craig King, Ryan Sewell).

BSFL Division Two:

Adeyfield Tudors 1 (Matt Gurr) Old Amersham 1 (Bradley Lodge).

Berkhamsted Athletic 8 (Callum Hart, Jamie Allen, Harry Newbegin, Joe Kemp, Sam Hanley, 2, Sam Conroy, James Bell) Hemel Harriers 1 (James Palmer).

Black Horse 2 (David Goss, Charles Wood) Old Bellgate 1 (Kirrin Taylor) Landrovers 7 (Jack Quorroll, 4, Henri Saha, Pat Rushton, Emi Zaval) Last Hurragh 2 (Philippe Nines, Connor Clarke).

The Goat 3 (Andy McKintosh, Jack Wood, Scott Cook)Queens Head 7 (Sam Mitchell, 2, Greg Goodchild, Jack Fender, Scott Porter, Jake Bannister, Jack Hoar).

The Midland 6 (Chris Chance, 3, Ant Gow, Sam Goodhall, Alex Harris) Chesham Athletic 0.

n West Herts Saturday League:

Hemel Hempstead Rovers maintained top spot in the Premier Division, despite a 3-3 draw with promoted Langleybury CC.

A Rick Potton goal within five minutes should have settled Rovers down but it had the opposite effect, as the hosts controlled the next hour. Two Callum Jones’ mistakes put the home team in front and a further penalty for Langleybury put them 3-1 up, with Oliver Ilott grabbing a hat-trick for Langleybury. Rovers were down and seemingly out until Jones redeemed himself with a bullet header for 3-2.

Shortly after, a superb drive from 25 yards by Rovers’ Marcus Tower brought the sides level.

Tring Athletic ‘A’ travelled to promoted Glenn Sports and came away with probably an undeserved 1-1 draw after a real battle with the new boys, where three players saw red cards. Darryl Hennessey scored for Glenn and Lewis Dwight replied for Tring.

Another promoted team, Bovingdon ‘A’, drew 2-2 with The Engineer Harpenden. Axel Morris and George Skinner netted for Engineer, while Joseph Findlay-Bada and Matt Wood got the goals for Bovingdon.

Kings Sports hosted bottom side Caddington and started strongly, bossing the game for most of the first half. An own goal and another from Dan Jennings put Kings in control and they should have scored at least two more but some poor defensive moments saw Caddington come back into the game to level at 2-2 by the break.

Kings tired in the second-half as Caddington drove forward but it was a penalty which gave Caddington a 3-2 win, their first of the season. James Hayward (two) and Martin Stevens scored their goals.

West Herts Division One:

Global AFC 2 Tring Town AFC 5.

Harpenden Rovers Reserves 6 Oxhey ‘A’ 2.

Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves 5 Sun Sports Rovers 2.

Hunton Bridge 0 Croxley Community Reserves 3.

Tring Corinthians Reserves 1 Potten End 1.

Fixtures for this Saturday:

West Herts Senior Charity Cup:

Pool A: Glenn Sports v Kings Sports; Caddington v Hemel Hempstead Rovers.

Pool B: The Engineer Harpenden v Tring Athletic ‘A’; Bovingdon v Croxley Community.

West Herts Junior Charity Cup:

Pool A: Croxley Community Reserves v Tring Corinthians Reserves; Tring Town AFC v Hunton Bridge.

Pool B: Oxhey “A” v Sun Sports Rovers; Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves v Global AFC.