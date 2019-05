Latest scores and scorers in BSFL league

The latest results involving teams from the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League over the past week were as follows:

Last Wednesday, May 1:

BSFL Division Two:

Old Amersham 2 (Marcus Furneaux Harris, 2) Chesham Athletic 2 (Jason Duncan, Dale Smith).

Sunday:

BSFL Steve Norwood Challenge Cup final:

Magpies ‘91 0 Aylesbury Flooring 2 (Ty Deacon, Linton Goss).

BSFL Division One:

Jam United 8 (Keii Roberts, 3, Liam Pereira, Luke Reynolds, Dom Clarke, Ross Clarke, Matt Goddard) Pioneer 0.

Leverstock Green Athletic 11 (unknown scorers) Hemel Tudors 4 (Josh Burtt, Jake Glasheen, Hakan Kindemir, James Long).

BSFL Division Two:

Berkhamsted Athletic 3 (unknown scorers ) Black Horse 0.

Landrovers 3 (Dave Wates, 2, Jack Dobby) Queens Head 0.

The Goat 0 Chesham Athletic 3 (Jack Grant, 2, Jason Duncan).