Latest local league scores

The latest results from teams in the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League and West Herts League.

n BSFL:

Steve Norwood Challenge Cup second round:

Berkhamsted Athletic 3 (Lewis Coccomazzi, 3) AFC Aylesbury 6 (Jack Bowers, 2, Steve Lindsey, 2, Teague Gallagher, Ross Elliot).

Flaunden 8 (Ed Canham, 4, Ben Davis, 4) Karen Pulis FC 6 (Aiden Collins, 2, Cam Brooks, 2, Jack Wadmore, Ben Baldwin).

Focus v Queens Head – postponed.

Hemel Tudors 2 (James Bundey, Sean Cross) Adeyfield Tudors 2 (Mason Davis, Reece Phillips); Tudors win 5-4 on penalties.

Jam United 0 The Midland 2 (Gavin Gow, Joe Heredia).

Maclay 8 (Pete Hay, 3, Josh Hart, 2, Adam Cowland, Dean Gavin, Luke Gurney) Old Amersham 3 (Harley Lodge, 2, Calum Mapley).

Magpies ‘91 4 (Harry Loakes, 2, Rousel Moore, Eddie Keen) Gossoms End 2 (Tommy North, Jack Dowling).

Pioneer 6 (Dan Moss, 3, Charlie Brooks, 2, Jamie Speer) Leverstock Green Athletic 1 (Ray Wood).

BFSL Division Two side Pioneer grabbed a Premier League scalp in this seven-goal tie.

BSFL Premier Division:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes 5 (Sonny French, 3, Sam Copson, Dan Lee) Potten End Sunday 3 (Olly Sawyer, 2, Ned Ozkasim).

BSFL Division Two:

Chesham Athletic v Black Horse – postponed.

Hemel Harriers 2 (Jack Stapleton, Sean Gray) The Goat 1 (Tom Kelly).

Hemel Raiders 4 (Jacob Mwenda, 2, Dave Browne, Mark Stoker) Bowman Athletic 5 (Ben Osborne, Michael Hartley, Michael Foster, Ben Ryan, Brandon Thompson).

Old Bellgate 7 (Jordan Rodgers, 3, Matt Durrant, Martin McMorrow, Ged Butler, Tao Cologni)Aylesbury Reserves 1 (Jason John).

The Rose & Crown 2 (Tom Hunt, Bradley Gouge) Landrovers 3 (Jack Quoroll, 2, Max Haliwell).

n West Herts League:

FA Senior Cup, Pool A:

Bovingdon A v Croxley Community; Kings Sports v Potten End – postponed.

Pool B:

The Engineer Harpenden 0 Hemel Hempstead Rovers 4 (Marcus Tower, Rhys Stonebank, Karl Davidson, Asher Alleyn).

Division One:

Croxley Community Reserves v Croxley Green; Evergreen A v Chesham United (Youth) Men; Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves v Hunton Bridge; Oxhey A v Sun Sports Rovers; Oxhey Academy v Global AFC – postponed.