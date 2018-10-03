Lacey’s cool finish seals the points for Leverstock

A single goal was enough on Saturday for Leverstock Green, who returned to league action with a 1-0 win at mid-table Biggleswade United.

The game’s only goal came in the 16th minute. A pass from Luke Preedy should have been cut out by a Biggleswade defender but the defender slipped, to leave Jonathan Lacey through on goal and the Green’s top scorer produced a typically cool finish to slot the ball past Dean Bull into the net.

Chances came and went for both sides in the remainder of the game and while Levy’s forward play may not have been great, the Leverstock defence, led by Jude Bell in the absence through injury of Shane Wood, looked solid

When a Biggleswade free-kick in a dangerous position deep into stoppage time was hit wide by Tash Andrews, the three points were secured.

The victory moved Levy to 14th place in the SSML Premier Division table.

Leverstock have two further league games this week, the first being away at Cockfosters last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press.

They then host Oxhey Jets this Saturday.