Lacey double strike sets up a third consecutive victory for Leverstock

Two goals from Jonathan Lacey and a third from Luke Marsh saw Leverstock Green to a 3-1 win over Biggleswade United in Saturday’s SSML Premier Division game.

Levy turned in another excellent performance at Pancake Lane, extending their winning run to three games.

With keeper Matt Evans out injured, and Caolan Doyle-Creamer having trials at MK Dons Academy, there was a debut for under-18s keeper Taylor Mackenzie, who gave a confident display.

The opening goal in the 34th minute came about in odd circumstances. The ball was passed back to Biggleswade keeper Carlos Vivas, and as he was about to clear it, Lacey chased him down. Vivas’ clearance struck Lacey on the backside and rebounded in to put Leverstock into a 1-0 lead.

The visitors made a double sub at half-time, but as has been the case many times this season Green got a goal early in the second-half.

Biggleswade were unable to clear the ball from their box and Vivas did well to parry away a few shots, but a third effort from Nugent was parried to Lacey, who had a simple tap-in on 49 minutes to make it 2-0.

A wayward pass at the back allowed the visitors to pull a goal back in the 64th minute, with Kane Farrell slotting the ball home.

However, Levy restored their two-goal advantage in the 75th minute. Zak Howells, who had come off the bench to return from his second injury lay-off of the season, delivered a great cross to the far post. Ross Adams put the ball back across goal for an easy finish for Marsh

Levy remain in sixth place and this Saturday they travel to Crawley Green.