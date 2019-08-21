Kings undone by set-pieces in high-scoring away draw

Kings Langley’s saga of away trips continued with a 3-3 draw at Stratford Town in the Southern League Premier Division Central on Saturday.

Town conceded three goals from one-on-one situations, while Kings were similarly vulnerable to a trio of set-pieces, writes Roy Mitchard.

Joel Gyasi had a first-time shot held by Kings’ keeper Melvin Minter on 45 seconds as Kings made another poor start. A Mitchell Glover free-kick wide on the left was then headed on by Luis Morrison and finished from close range by Callum Ball on six minutes to put Town 1-0 up.

Kings responded with character to turn the game around with two goals in 12 minutes. Matty Campbell-Mhlope ran onto a low through-ball from Josh Coldicott-Stevens to win a clash with stopper Sam Lomax and roll the ball into the net and then a Charlie Ruff diagonal pass set Eoin McKeown free to beat Lomax again.

However, the visiting defence showed they could be just as inept, as another Glover free-kick eluded every Kings man to give Lewis Wilson a simple side-footed finish for the equaliser on 26 minutes.

Town hit the woodwork two minutes’ later and only a superb tackle from Thomas Fishwick prevented Kings’ Mitchell Weiss from capitalising from another break as the half ended.

Kings looked to be taking control of the game with chances for McKeown, Kane Farrell, Weiss and Ruff, interspersed with a spectacular flying save from Minter, but were unable to find a way through a defence that seemed to have regained composure.

But on the hour they reverted to the through ball and it worked again as Campbell-Mhlope sent McKeown through to beat Lomax for a 3-2 lead.

Town showed little response until the last ten minutes when a Ball shot was finger-tipped onto the post by Minter and Nabil Shariff sent two chances over.

Kings looked to have enough to hold out, but as the clock entered the final minute another free-kick by Glover was forced home from close in by substitute Chris Wreh.

It was a disappointing outcome to a match that saw Kings create 23 chances.

That said, Kings remain unbeaten after three games, all on the road.

This Saturday Langley travel to Banbury United before returning home to play Hitchen Town on bank Holiday Monday.