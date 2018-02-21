Kings’ resurgence hits snag against playoff-ready Slough

After the recent upturn in form, Kings Langley suffered a 2-0 setback against a Slough Town side determined to turn games-in-hand into points for their playoff push.

Langley had been good value when visiting Slough a fortnight earlier in a 1-1 draw, but found them a different proposition at home on Saturday, being decidedly second best for much of the opening half.

Town’s new signing Perry Coles lobbed Kings’ keeper Martin Bennett as early as the fifth minute but saw the ball go just wide and Chris Flood’s ambitious back-heel suffered a similar fate, before Kings got sight of goal mid-half with Mitchell Weiss stabbing wide and Kieran Turner unable to connect on a cross.

This was a signal for Slough to up the pace and a huge throw-in from Guy Hollis found fellow defender Mark Nesbit who powered a thumping header into the net for the lead on 26 minutes.

Six minutes later Kings fell to another set-piece when a corner received an equally emphatic header from Flood.

The hosts had to improve in the second-half and they did, enjoying spells when the flow of traffic was reversed and the home crowd had hopes of another comeback.

A good Turner run and cross saw Weiss miscue his shot, Arjun Jung fired a shot just over the bar and then the same player went for the acute angled shot when a low cross may have been better.

But the uncompromising Slough defence managed the game to its conclusion.

Kings, still in 21st place, were due to host seventh-ranked Royston Town last night (Tuesday), then travel to sixth-placed Banbury United this Saturday.