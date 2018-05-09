Kings Langley Ladies under-17s show their class in winning Division 1 crown

Kings Langley’s Ladies’ under-17s side have won the Beds and Herts County Division 1 under-18s league by two points after beating Garston Ladies 6-0 in their final game of the season at the weekend.

The team had a long hiatus with no matches in February or March due to the bad weather.

But they played catch-up in April and May, including double-headers to ensure all their games got played.

With Kings one point behind Kempston Ladies in the league going into the final match of the campaign, Langley needed a victory to ensure the league title would be theirs.

Kings went 2-0 up by half-time after strikes from Chloe Underwood and Izzy Marston.

And Kings come straight out in the second period with two further goals, this time via an Abbey Williams brace to make it 4-0.

It was all one way traffic from then on, with Kings grabbing another goal from Underwood for her second of the game and the team’s fifth before Sophia Citro make it 6-0 to secure the win and the league title.