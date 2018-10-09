Kings’ ladies strike 11 goals, a week after netting seven in derby

Kings Langley Ladies U18s cruised into the next round of the League Cup after crushing Hoddesdon FC 11-1.

Straight from the start Kings were up for it and were 2-0 up in 10 minutes. Chloe Underwood netted four times, Izzy Marston twice, Abbey Williams twice, Sophia Citro twice and Amy Lafayette once.

Last week’s win

The previous weekend saw the ladies in a local derby clash against Garston, with Kings running out 7-1 victors.

Kings again got off to a good start with two goals in the first period by Izzy Marston and Mikhela Treon.

With Langley getting stronger in the second half, they added five more goals, including player-of-the-match Marston bagging her hat-trick to give Kings the local bragging rights.

n Kings Langley men’s first team had a weekend off.

They visit Wimborne Town this Saturday. Kings are in 18th place while their opponents are in 21st, with just the one win to their name so far this term.

Kings will be hoping to build on their 4-3 win at Swindon Supermarine on their last outing on September 29.